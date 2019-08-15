P.E.O. honors scholarship winners

The P.E.O. scholarship winners and their mothers are, from left, Dalia Romero and Keyla Guzman; Kristin Hutzler and Katelin Hutzler; and Sara LaRussa and Kara LaRussa.

FALLBROOK – The five P.E.O. Chapters of Fallbrook recently had a tea in honor of the three young women who were awarded Fallbrook Bonsall P.E.O. Foundation scholarships in May. The event was held, Aug. 4, at the Fallbrook Woman's Club and members of the five Chapters were present.

The young women attended the event with their mothers and learned more about the P.E.O. International Organization and its focus on woman's education. Each girl shared information about the college she will attend, her field of study and long term educational goals.

These young women will continue to be supported in their endeavors by P.E.O. members through emails, cards, and personal contact as they pursue their education.

Submitted by P.E.O. Chapters of Fallbrook.