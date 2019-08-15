Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

P.E.O. honors scholarship winners

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/20/2019 at 7:04am

The P.E.O. scholarship winners and their mothers are, from left, Dalia Romero and Keyla Guzman; Kristin Hutzler and Katelin Hutzler; and Sara LaRussa and Kara LaRussa.

FALLBROOK – The five P.E.O. Chapters of Fallbrook recently had a tea in honor of the three young women who were awarded Fallbrook Bonsall P.E.O. Foundation scholarships in May. The event was held, Aug. 4, at the Fallbrook Woman's Club and members of the five Chapters were present.

The young women attended the event with their mothers and learned more about the P.E.O. International Organization and its focus on woman's education. Each girl shared information about the college she will attend, her field of study and long term educational goals.

These young women will continue to be supported in their endeavors by P.E.O. members through emails, cards, and personal contact as they pursue their education.

Submitted by P.E.O. Chapters of Fallbrook.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/21/2019 08:33