Profit workshop offered for business owners

 
Last updated 8/16/2019 at 6:54am



FALLBROOK – Sandy Oluwek, (CFO, MBA, business finance coach), will host The Profit Workshop, Aug. 29, 7-8:30 p.m., at Fallbrook Public Library, 1224 S. Mission Rd. This workshop is for business owners, startup and established, to help them increase their profits.

Attendees will learn the ins and outs of profit, get specific ideas on how to increase revenues and reduce expenses, and to create their own customized 12 month profit plan.

Free to all, but RSVP is requested at sandy@thefinanceoasis.com or (858) 213-3190.



 
