Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Soto given Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/19/2019 at 5:08pm

Isai Soto

A Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship is associated with the San Diego County Fair and one of this year's scholarships was awarded to Isai Soto.

Soto, who graduated from Fallbrook High School in June and was a member of Fallbrook's National FFA Organization chapter, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship.

"I'm extremely honored to be getting this," Soto said.

The Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship program works with the San Diego County Fair but is a separate organization with 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.

Most of the money for the scholarships is from livestock auction buyers who then donate t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/19/2019 18:19