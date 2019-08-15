Soto given Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship

A Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship is associated with the San Diego County Fair and one of this year's scholarships was awarded to Isai Soto.

Soto, who graduated from Fallbrook High School in June and was a member of Fallbrook's National FFA Organization chapter, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship.

"I'm extremely honored to be getting this," Soto said.

The Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship program works with the San Diego County Fair but is a separate organization with 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.

Most of the money for the scholarships is from livestock auction buyers who then donate t...