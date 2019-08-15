Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Library's most checked out items named for July

 
Last updated 8/19/2019 at 4:55pm



FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the list of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of July. They are:

Fiction

1. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

3. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

4. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

5. Look Alive Twenty-five by Janet Evanovich

6. The Reckoning by John Grisham

7. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

8. Past Tense by Lee Child

9. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

10. Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny

Nonfiction

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. Educated by Tara Wes...



