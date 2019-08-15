Plant-based foods can help people with Parkinson's

FALLBROOK â€“ The Fallbrook Parkinson Support Group will hold their monthly meeting, Friday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Fellowship Hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

This monthâ€™s speakers, Teresa Kitchens and Vanessa Leschak, nutritional therapists and chefs, presenting â€œParkinson's Disease Nutrition â€“ You Are What You Eat: An introduction to the benefits of a plant-based diet for people with Parkinson's."

Kitchens and partner Leschak founded a nonprofit organization based in Tuscon, Arizona.

As certified nutritionists and chefs specializing...