Shop and save on health insurance in 2020

SACRAMENTO – Health insurance coverage will be more affordable than ever before for many people in San Diego County thanks to new financial help and competitive rates.

Covered California announced the rate increase for the region will be 0.2 percent in 2020, which is lower than the statewide average change of 0.8 percent. More importantly, consumers will pay less than they are paying now, by an average of -11.4 percent, if they shop around and switch to the lowest-cost plan in the same metal tier.

Also new for 2020, the state of California is making more financial help available to consu...