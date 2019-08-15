Yoga helps those battling disease

Be Well graduate teachers at the two Sage studios include, from left, Raschel Kloos, a substitute teacher; Debbie Taylor, teacher; Reyna Beckler, Sage Studios owner; Laura Small, teacher; and Christi Vidrio, substitute teacher.

FALLBROOK – People in any stage of cancer recovery (from diagnosis to cancer-free) can improve the likelihood of not having a recurrence and experience many other benefits yoga has for those battling disease. They can take Yoga for Cancer Recovery classes two times a week for free in Fallbrook and Bonsall.

Thanks to the Fallbrook Regional Health District and a generous grant, Be Well Therapy, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was awarded funding to provide two free Yoga for Cancer Recovery Classes in the area (with a third class in the making).

They are held on Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at Sage Yoga in Bonsall and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at their Fallbrook location. Sage Yoga Studios owners Reyna and Lee Beckler generously donate the space to hold the two classes.

New students should arrive at least 15 minutes before class to fill out a brief intake form and chat with the teacher to inform them of any current physical limitations.

Each class is tailored to meet the specific needs of those in any stage of recovery. The Be Well program integrates mindful yoga, deep relaxation, visualization, breathing techniques and meditation – all in a compassionate and supportive environment and with the survivor's optimal well-being in mind.

All teachers are graduates of a special 55-hour teacher training led by the co-founders of Be Well Therapy: Heidi Borsch and Mary Baker.

During these classes students will experience all of the many benefits of yoga which include: detoxification of the body through gentle inversions and twists, body strengthening, increased range of motion and flexibility, spine strengthening, immune system improvement, weight management, pain management, help with fear and anxiety, enhanced body image, and improved well-being and self-esteem.

There are several studies that have been conducted that prove the positive effects of exercise (specifically yoga) for those battling cancer. The rate of recurrence drops dramatically when exercise is added to the cancer patient's healing journey as does the need for medicine to control anxiety and depression.

Survivors also enjoy the sense of community these classes bring them and often linger after class to check in and get to know their fellow students and cancer thrivers.

All Be Well classes are open to not only survivors but their caregivers too – loved ones, family members, friends – are all encouraged to join in on the healing journey. They can come try out a free class soon and experience the healing power of yoga for their body and mind.

They also have additional classes throughout northern San Diego and Riverside counties (including Michelle's Place in Temecula) and will be expanding to San Diego proper and Orange County by the end of this year.

For a complete class list, visit http://www.bewelltherapy.net/weekly-yoga-for-cancer-recovery-classes.htm.

Borsch and Baker promise that everyone will leave class feeling relaxed and peaceful as well as stronger and ready to take on their day.

Submitted by Be Well Therapy.