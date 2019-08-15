Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Fire Safe Council receives grant from SDG&E

 
Last updated 8/16/2019 at 7:20am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council recently received a $2,500 grant from San Diego Gas and Electric to support the council’s efforts in helping to increase the awareness of fire safety within the greater Fallbrook Community.

The council is comprised of volunteers that recognize the need for community involvement in helping the North County Fire Protection District minimize the exposure of homes that have potentially hazardous fire conditions on their property.

The council will use these funds to help sponsor fire safety education seminars, reach out to the community by performi...



