Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Remembers...George Kelsey

 
Last updated 8/16/2019 at 7:47am

George Kelsey was the first president of the Fallbrook Historical Society.

FALLBROOK – When George Kelsey brought down the gavel April 4, 1977, the Fallbrook Historical Society was born.

Kelsey had moved to Fallbrook 45 years earlier in 1933 to manage the Fallbrook Citrus Association. He and his wife, Josephine, came to love our town and they showed their devotion by serving the community tirelessly.

George helped found and build the hospital and the library. Together, the Kelsey's supported the Fallbrook Art Association, the Environmental Council and the Reche Community Service Club, to name a few. Fallbrook so appreciated their efforts that the Fallbrook Woman...



