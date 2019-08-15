FPUD to prepare community benefit latent powers application

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be preparing an application for San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission which would allow FPUD to expand its latent powers to provide for public community facilities.

FPUD's board voted 5-0 July 22 to authorize the preparation of the application to LAFCO, although the application itself will be reviewed prior to a separate FPUD vote.

"The board reaffirmed the decision to move forward based on the request of those groups," said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.

FPUD's May 2018 meeting included a presentation by the Fallbrook Chamber of C...