Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Provide essential items to firefighters on the front lines

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/16/2019 at 7:44am



SAN DIEGO – Residents can support their local firefighters when they need it most through the Firefighter Go Bag Community Support Program a California based company is offering.

FireMom.com’s Community Support Program delivers all of the health, hygiene, and nutritional items that are truly unique to firefighters’ needs, when they’re out fighting fires for days at a time, in one convenient Go Bag.

When bags are purchased from the program, FireMom.com delivers them directly to the fire departments that need them the next time a large fire happens. The program ensures firefighters g...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/16/2019 11:40