Provide essential items to firefighters on the front lines

SAN DIEGO – Residents can support their local firefighters when they need it most through the Firefighter Go Bag Community Support Program a California based company is offering.

FireMom.com’s Community Support Program delivers all of the health, hygiene, and nutritional items that are truly unique to firefighters’ needs, when they’re out fighting fires for days at a time, in one convenient Go Bag.

When bags are purchased from the program, FireMom.com delivers them directly to the fire departments that need them the next time a large fire happens. The program ensures firefighters g...