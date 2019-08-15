SANDAG sends draft RTP update to public review stage
Last updated 8/16/2019 at 7:41am
A draft update of the county's Regional Transportation Plan network has been advanced to the public review stage.
The draft RTP network was a non-voting item at the July 26 San Diego Association of Governments board meeting. Approval of the final draft transportation network is expected at a fall SANDAG board meeting and a final document including air quality conformity findings is expected to be released for public review in December.
Although some SANDAG members have expressed a preference for fewer future roads and more future transit projects, those would be addressed in a future Region...
