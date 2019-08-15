SDCWA approves Conjunctive Use Project subsidy

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has a subsidy program for projects which produce local supply, and if MWD approves the agreement Sept. 10 the Fallbrook Public Utility District will receive a subsidy for the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project.

FPUD's board approved the agreement on a 5-0 vote July 22 and the San Diego County Water Authority board approved the agreement July 25.

"It will help further reduce the cost of water for the project, which will help further reduce the cost of water for our ratepayers," said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.

MWD's Local...