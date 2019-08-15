Zoning regulations approved for small cell facilities

The San Diego Board of Supervisors approved zoning regulations for small cell wireless facilities which include a 300-foot setback from specific sites and no setback requirement from residences.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote Aug. 7 also approved ordinance components related to avoidance of cluttering, avoidance of certain areas, co-location with existing infrastructure, separation between poles, placement of equipment on poles, preferred locations for residential areas, undergrounding of equipment, and additional public noticing.

"It represents the best that can be done," said Supervisor Kristi...