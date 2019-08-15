Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Zoning regulations approved for small cell facilities

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/16/2019 at 7:52am



The San Diego Board of Supervisors approved zoning regulations for small cell wireless facilities which include a 300-foot setback from specific sites and no setback requirement from residences.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote Aug. 7 also approved ordinance components related to avoidance of cluttering, avoidance of certain areas, co-location with existing infrastructure, separation between poles, placement of equipment on poles, preferred locations for residential areas, undergrounding of equipment, and additional public noticing.

"It represents the best that can be done," said Supervisor Kristi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/16/2019 11:40