Hello fellow residents of Fallbrook

I am fairly new to Fallbrook. My husband and I moved here from St. Louis, Missouri two years ago to retire and live in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

I thoroughly enjoy learning about my new community though The Fallbrook Village News. Reading about all the great things going on around here makes me happy we choose to live here.

What I would like to address is my dismay of getting to the Opinion section and seeing one particular complainer repeatedly airing her issues on all of us as if we care. I consider my newspaper time a break from all the haters on social media.

Maybe the Village News should consider a 'punch card' which when someone has used up their allotted times to which they vent, their soapbox is removed.

Really now, must we endure repeated assaults from a disgruntled citizen. I am well aware of freedom of speech, but come on Ms. Miller, go to a winery and put a cork in it. Or take to Twitter, like your president. Spare me any further word regurgitation.

Linda Wilson