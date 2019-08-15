Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Our transparent President

 
Last updated 8/16/2019



Is Trump the most transparent president we’ve ever had? He says he is. Is he lying? Lying implies intent. Considering the rate at which he generates untruths, I don’t know whether he has the cognition to tell the difference.

When Mueller finally delivered his report, Trump repeated his well-worn line: “No collusion, no obstruction!” Definitely not true. Mueller did not find actionable data for a charge of collusion, but he did find several instances where Trump obstructed justice.

It’s up to Congress to pursue the obstruction evidence. But Mueller’s investigation certainly didn’t come up dry: 34 people and three companies have been charged; some convicted, one jailed, and some cases pending.

And that’s not all. Muller provided materials to attorneys general of New York, Virginia, and DC for criminal activities not directly related to Mueller’s investigation. There isn’t room here for a comprehensive listing.

For a wrap up, here’s some baggage Trump brought with him to the oval office. April 2018, Trump agreed in a federal district court to pay $25 million to settle a suit brought by students who had been defrauded by his “Trump University” scam. December 2018, Trump agreed to dissolve the Trump Foundation under “judicial supervision.” According to the New York Attorney General “the Foundation functioned as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests.”

Is it any wonder why our “transparent” president refuses to release his personal and business tax returns?

John H. Terrell

 
