Anne Victoria Burdick, 78, died peacefully surrounded by her family in Altadena, August 5, 2019.

She was a devoted sister, daughter and Fallbrook Community Volunteer.

Born Oct. 10, 1940, Anne grew up in Glendale and Pasadena with her parents Dunbar and Janet Burdick, sister Susan and brother Bruce Burdick.

After graduating from Pasadena High School, Anne attended Dominican College in San Rafael and then volunteered for the Peace Corp. She taught English and government in a Catholic Girl’s School in Sierra Leone for two years and then went to work for Senator Thomas Kuchel in his Washington D.C. office.

After several years with Senator Kuchel, Anne taught history and government at Roosevelt High School in East Los Angeles. She was devoted to her students and especially enjoyed her AP History and journalism students.

Anne was married to Rex Kehler for several years in the 1980s and together they spent time near U.C. San Diego and U.C. Santa Barbara where Anne earned a Ph.D. in Spanish literature.

After teaching, Anne moved to Fallbrook and became an active volunteer. She organized the information on her father’s grove and made that into an exhibit for the Fallbrook Historical Society. This information is summarized in an article detailing her father’s work on Page 12 of the following website.

https://www.californiaavocadogrowers.com/sites/default/files/From-the-Grove-Spring-2012_0.pdf

Anne started the battery recycling project for Fallbrook Clean and Green, served as a member of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group for 12 years and was the Chair of the Circulation Committee for five years.

Near the end of her life, Anne developed dementia. Luckily her niece, Rebecca Kutzer, organized a move to an assisted living facility near her sister Susan in Altadena. Anne died peacefully surrounded by family. She will be missed.

She is survived by her sister, Susan Burdick Caldwell and her family, and her brother Bruce Burdick and his family.

Donations may be made in her honor to the Nature Conservancy or the charity of your choice.