Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bunco fundraiser to benefit cancer fight

 
Last updated 8/24/2019 at 9:02am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook VFW Auxiliary invites the public to join them in the fight against breast cancer with a Bunco Fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1924, 1175 Old Stage Road.

A $20 donation includes lunch, bunco and prizes! All proceeds will go directly to the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3 Day Walk.

Any questions can be directed to Midge Thomas at (760) 805-4193.

Submitted by Fallbrook VFW Auxiliary.





 
