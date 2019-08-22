Bunco fundraiser to benefit cancer fight

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook VFW Auxiliary invites the public to join them in the fight against breast cancer with a Bunco Fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1924, 1175 Old Stage Road.

A $20 donation includes lunch, bunco and prizes! All proceeds will go directly to the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3 Day Walk.

Any questions can be directed to Midge Thomas at (760) 805-4193.

Submitted by Fallbrook VFW Auxiliary.