BWC meeting to have Hawaiian theme

 
Last updated 8/24/2019 at 9:05am

The Fallbrook Ukulele Strummers will provide entertainment at the Sept. 5 Bonsall Woman's Club lunch.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club will begin its new season Thursday, Sept. 5, with a special program and lunch. The Fallbrook Ukulele Strummers, brought back by popular demand, will be an integral part of the program.

To complement the "Strummers," there will be Hawaiian hula dancers. The luau-style lunch will be perfect for this most entertaining event.

The Bonsall Woman's Club meets the first Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee and tea. The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Each month, the meeting is followed by a program and lunch. The cost is $23. To reserve a seat, send a check made payable to Bonsall Woman's Club to hospitality chair Barbara Hartloff, 4202 Palomar Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028. The deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 3.

For information on Bonsall Woman's Club, visit http://www.Bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.

 
