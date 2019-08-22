Long time Fallbrook resident Darlene J. Dakovich passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, August 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Dan; her son, Steve (Frances) Hood; her daughter, Gayleen Marmarelis, and her son Kent (Bonnie) Hood. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Sam (Mechelle) Hood, Elizabeth (Craig) Hood Greene, David (Andrea) Hood, Adam (Shaila) Hood, Melina (Sam Takvorian) Marmarelis and Eleni (Brendan) McGeehin, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Darlene was born November 3, 1931, in Los Angeles, California to Willard and Estella Bren. She attended UCLA and her first marriage was to Samuel E Hood, Jr. They raised three children in Long Beach.

Darlene married Dan Dakovich in 1980 and they moved to Fallbrook. She had a successful 30 year career in the fashion industry. She was an accomplished artist and creative designer who built eight custom homes, four of which are in Fallbrook.

Darlene was also an avid ice skater, tennis player and she loved hiking in the High Sierra. She loved to read and often focused on history, which was a passion. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved teaching Relief Society lessons to her sisters in the gospel.

Darlene will be remembered by all as a warm, loving, giving and compassionate woman. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Sarcoma Research Foundation: https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=12457; donation page: https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/