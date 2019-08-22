Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Funds to benefit children's programs now available

 
Last updated 8/24/2019 at 11:41am



FALLBROOK – Rally for Children, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children’s programs and projects in the Fallbrook and Bonsall area, is accepting written requests for funding. The deadline to request funds is Sept. 30.

Rally for Children makes annual philanthropic donations. Last year, organizations receiving funding included Fallbrook Food Pantry, La Paloma Elementary PTA, Boys and Girls Club of Fallbrook, Fallbrook Music Society, Fallbrook Child Development Center and Fallbrook School of the Arts.

Requests must be written and provide specific details of how the funds received will benefit children in Fallbrook and Bonsall. Mail requests to: Rally for Children, Attn: Philanthropy, P.O. Box 2575, Fallbrook, CA 92088-2575.

Submitted by Rally for Children.

 
