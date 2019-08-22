Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

GriefShare open to all who need it

 
Last updated 8/24/2019 at 9:01am



FALLBROOK – Anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one or friend does not have to suffer alone. Christ the King Church is hosting a 13-week program designed to help them.

GriefShare is Christ-centered, but all are welcome…faith, no faith, in-between or whatever. There is a one-time fee of $20, which includes the book. The next cycle is Thursday, Aug. 29, to Dec. 12.

The group meets in the Egge Library from 1-3 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. Each meeting consists of a DVD, some discussion and discussion questions which can be done during the week.

For more information call (760) 728-3256 or go to GriefShare.org. Participants are also welcome to join the group on any Thursday, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Submitted by Christ the King Lutheran Church.

 
