New wave of educators coming to Fallbrook classrooms

FALLBROOK – The summer break has been a busy time as leadership at Fallbrook Union Elementary School District has been working to fill each classroom with new teachers.

The new teacher orientation took place days before the start of the new school year.

With a growing number of students at every school site, FUESD is welcoming 52 new classified employees, 48 new certificated employees and over 30 new substitute teachers to the district for the start of the new year.

These positions range from facility technicians to teachers, speech-language pathologists and counselors among many others.

Associate Superintendent Bill Billingsley said he was excited about the new hires and the talents they will bring to the classrooms of Fallbrook.

"We are so thrilled to be welcoming over 100 new staff members to the FUESD family," Billingsley said. "Many of these new teachers have served as student teachers in our district and all of these new employees bring their passion, fresh ideas and amazing talents to the classrooms of FUESD. We could not be more proud to welcome these outstanding professionals to Team FUESD."

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.