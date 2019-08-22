Roarks to celebrate 60th anniversary

FALLBROOK – Mike and Cindy Roark are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month. They met on the ski slopes of Colorado and married in Denver. In 1962, they moved to Southern California where Mike had been born.

The Roark's were blessed with three children, Pamela Anne, Patrick Michael and Paige Coleen. Pamela and Paige are now with the Lord; Patrick and his wife, Lori, live in Cardiff-by-the Sea.

Mike and Cindy have lived in Fallbrook for 45 years.