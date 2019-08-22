New social season planned by Fallbrook Encore Club

FALLBROOK – Encore Club has a new season planned under the leadership of incoming co- presidents Nancy Downs and Carol Johnson.

The first meeting of the new year will be Sept. 3, with the coffee social time at 9:30 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m.

These meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the Masonic Center, 203 Rocky Crest, in Fallbrook. Everyone is welcome to sign up for their choice of activities each month. Those interested in learning more about the club and activities are encouraged to attend.

As a social club, Encore Club draws members from the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz. Anyone considering membership may also contact either of the co-membership chairs Bobbi Bixby at (562) 673-1250 or Bea Valverde at beavalverde62@yahoo.com, or visit http://www.fallbrookencoreclub.com.

There are many social activities available to members, including some that continue through the summer season. The "GO" activity offers club members something different to do each month, planned by a different member. For example, 25 ladies visited the Valley Center Museum together in July to learn more about history.

They enjoyed brunch under the oaks at the Yellow Deli before taking a guided tour of the museum. Highlights included the home of Agnes White, aka Betty Crocker. The museum houses handwritten recipes and a recording of one of her radio shows. The group visited her former home and old barn which is filled with antiques.

The "Fallen Star" home balances on the roof of the Engineering Building at University of California San Diego.

Recently another "GO" group visited the Stuart Collection of outdoor art on the University of California San Diego campus. The walking tour included visiting the "Fallen Star" small home which appears to be dangling from the roof of the Jacobs School of Engineering. Entering the little home was a study in disorientation.

Regular activities include an RV group, book club, cooking or dining together, many game groups, and other activities taking members out and about on various outings such as Mystery Adventure, Happy Diggers for gardeners or Walkabout for hikers.

The club is open to new activity suggestions to keep expanding their horizons and drawing the interest of a growing membership. Fun and friendship are the Encore Club goals.

Submitted by the Encore Club.