Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Garden Club's food winners shine at the annual summer picnic

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2019 at 7:41am

Winners of the vegetable category at the Fallbrook Garden Club's annual summer picnic are, from left, Jim Lyle with his "blush" tomatoes; Sausan Fahmy with her spaghetti squash; Mary Jo Bacik with her "Better Boy" tomatoes and Jane Carpenter with her "San Marzano" tomatoes.

FALLBROOK – Over 50 members, family and friends attended the Fallbrook Garden Club's annual summer picnic at Live Oak Park, Aug. 8. The picnic tables, under the shade of the live oaks trees, were covered with appetizers, salads and desserts, as well as contest entries for best tomatoes, vegetables and food dishes.

The winners all received a potted vegetable, herb or plant. Winners in the food category were Carolyn Buchman for mint lemonade and mini quiches; Pauline and George Webber for fresh garden salsa; Hanh DeMore for tomato pie; Priscilla Lyons for spicy garlic ginger pickles; Joann...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/26/2019 09:38