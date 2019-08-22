Fallbrook Garden Club's food winners shine at the annual summer picnic

Winners of the vegetable category at the Fallbrook Garden Club's annual summer picnic are, from left, Jim Lyle with his "blush" tomatoes; Sausan Fahmy with her spaghetti squash; Mary Jo Bacik with her "Better Boy" tomatoes and Jane Carpenter with her "San Marzano" tomatoes.

FALLBROOK – Over 50 members, family and friends attended the Fallbrook Garden Club's annual summer picnic at Live Oak Park, Aug. 8. The picnic tables, under the shade of the live oaks trees, were covered with appetizers, salads and desserts, as well as contest entries for best tomatoes, vegetables and food dishes.

The winners all received a potted vegetable, herb or plant. Winners in the food category were Carolyn Buchman for mint lemonade and mini quiches; Pauline and George Webber for fresh garden salsa; Hanh DeMore for tomato pie; Priscilla Lyons for spicy garlic ginger pickles; Joann...