Free prostate cancer screening offered Sept. 7

FALLBROOK – This year’s free prostate cancer screening is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7-9 a.m. at Fallbrook Family Health Center, 1328 S. Mission Road, next to Northgate Market.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States after skin cancer. It competes with lung cancer as the leading cause of death among men.

Early diagnosis and treatment are the best defense. There are varying opinions on the value and importance of screenings for this disease condition. The opinions are just that – opinions. Determination of treatment is a matter to be decided by the individual in consult with his physician.

A screening is an indicator that additional medical attention may be warranted. Just as an electrocardiogram, a Pap smear, a mammogram or a high cholesterol reading may be an indicator that additional medical attention is warranted, the free screening, which includes a blood test and an exam, informs that there may be health concerns that should be attended.

Dr. Philip Brodak of the Tri-Valley Urology Medical Group is the physician in charge. He and the Fallbrook Regional Health District are again teaming up this year with the Fallbrook Family Health Center to offer a free prostate cancer screening opportunity.

The PSA blood study and digital exam are provided at no charge to men who live in Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook or Rainbow. It is recommended that men over the age of 50 have a prostate screening on an annual basis. Men who have a family history of prostate cancer should begin to have evaluations at least by age 40.

Brodak and many others volunteer their time to make this program possible. Results of the exam and blood study are confidentially provided to each participant. Follow-up on the results of the studies is the responsibility of each individual.

The majority of those tested during these free screenings have been within normal range on both components of the screening. There are, however, each year, those whose test findings indicate the need for additional evaluation due to abnormal findings in one or both areas of the screening.

Brodak’s office contacts all individuals with abnormal findings so that they can contact their physician. It is crucial that each individual follow-up with his physician when abnormal results are reported to him.

If an individual does not have a physician, they can follow up with Brodak, the Fallbrook Family Health Center or a professional of their choice.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District sponsors this annual program for the men of this community as the offering aligns with the district’s mission of promoting the health of the people of the district.

The district urges all men to consider the screening as it applies to them – either by age or by family history – and to invest their time in their personal health and well-being.

Appointments are required to assure participation. Call to schedule an appointment in English or Spanish at (760) 731-9187. Walk-ins might not be accepted after 8 a.m.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.