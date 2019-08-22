Orb weaver season is back

They're big. They're scary looking. And they spin enormous, circular webs that can stretch between trees, from a tree to your house, or your house to your car.

It's orb weaver spider time again in San Diego County – and this year could yield a bumper crop.

Stumbling into an orb weaver web is an unmistakably creepy feeling. You could be hiking around the neighborhood, working in the yard, or walking out to the car.

Suddenly, you're smacked right in the face, your hair, your arm or other exposed bit of skin by a large, sticky strand of web! Your spider-senses scream. You flail, stumble, try...