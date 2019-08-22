A Hero lived in Fallbrook

Fallbrook remembers William Pittenger

FALLBROOK – The best kept secret in Fallbrook just might be the Fallbrook Historical Society Heritage Center. The museum complex includes an 1895 farmhouse built by William Pittenger, a decorated Civil War hero who was one of six men awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the first time it was ever given in 1863.

Pittenger was one of a Union army band of spies called "Andrews Raiders." Their mission was to commandeer a confederate train named, "The General," behind enemy lines, and destroy bridges and telegraph wires to ruin the rebels' supply line to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Raiders were caught, and eight of them were hanged. Pittenger and the others were sent to Confederate prison camps. He was later released in a prisoner of war exchange. Pittenger wrote his personal account of the mission, originally published as "Daring and Suffering" and later as "The Great Locomotive Chase."

Two different movies were made from his book, including a Walt Disney version featuring actor Fess Parker and a silent film starring Buster Keaton called, "The General," which was said to have been the most expensive silent movie ever made.

The General, the original locomotive, is preserved at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History in Kennesaw, Georgia.

In later years, Pittenger moved to Fallbrook and became the minister of the Fallbrook Methodist-Episcopal Church. That building, now the home of the First Christian Church, still stands today at South Mission Road and Fig Street.

Pittenger was an active member of the town. He was an organizer of the Fallbrook High School District and served as president of the school board. He also petitioned state legislators to create the Fallbrook Irrigation District. Pittenger died in 1904 and is buried in the Fallbrook Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Visit the Pittenger House at the Fallbrook Historical Society Heritage Center, 1730 Hill Avenue, on Thursdays or Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.