County Climate Action Plan is being contested

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host San Diego Sierra Club Executive Committee Chair Peter Andersen at the Fallbrook Library Community Room Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Andersen will talk about why environmental groups are contesting the County's Climate Action Plan in court. The library is at 124 S Mission Road

Andersen (Ph.D., Florida State University, 1975) is Professor Emeritus in the School of Communication at San Diego State University. He has been a member of the Sierra Club for over 40 years. In the 1900s he served three terms as chair of the San Diego Chapter Political Committee. In the late 1900s and early 2000s he served two terms on the San Diego Chapter Executive Committee.

Andersen successfully stopped the Jamul Quarry in California, prevented the flooding of Canaan Valley in West Virginia, and led the fight to preserve the Volo Bog in Illinois.

The Sierra Club and other environmental groups successfully challenged San Diego County's 08-22-19-LOCAL-Climate Action Plan and a provision in the blueprint's environmental document that would allow developers to pay their way around limits on greenhouse gases.

The County Board of Supervisors has appealed the ruling. In a 3-2 vote, Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Dianne Jacob voted against appealing.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team (FCAT) is a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to mitigate the effects of climate change. The presentation is open to the public.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.