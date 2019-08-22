Defaulted bills sent to nearly 23K property taxpayers

Bills incur monthly penalties until paid

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Aug. 13 that his office is mailing nearly 23,000 defaulted bills to property taxpayers who failed to pay all their 2018-2019 property taxes.

“We are sending 22,850 bills this week, which is 2,449 fewer than we sent last year,” said McAllister. “These numbers are a positive sign that our economy is continuing to improve.”

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office sent over 36,000 reminders to late taxpayers in June, warning them that they will have to pay more if their taxes go into default.

The default dead...