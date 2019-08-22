'Honoring Our Heroes' to be displayed at The Gallery

Community invited to vote for People's Choice Award

The 2018 "Honoring Our Heroes" entries are seen at Brandon Gallery. The artwork is dedicated to the memory of Sept. 11, 2001.

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit The Gallery at the Fallbrook Art Association to view the fourth annual exhibition and art competition, "Honoring Our Heroes." A piece of the Pentagon will also be on display.

Visitors to the gallery can vote for the People's Choice Award in the art competition until Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Gallery is located at 127 North Main Avenue in Fallbrook.

The winners will be announced at a reception at the gallery Sunday, Sept. 8, from 4-6 p.m. The community is welcome. Linda Stewart, widow of Stephen Stewart and owner of the piece of the Pentagon, will be sharing her husband's reflections of that day.

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company is the competition sponsor. Phyllis Sweeney of The Encouragement Factor created the event. Sweeney said she wanted to ensure that future generations would "Never Forget" what happened Sept. 11, 2001.

Entry fees from the competition will benefit the Charles E. Swisher Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 in Fallbrook.

For more information, contact event coordinator Anita Kimzey at (714) 222-2462 or register@fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey.