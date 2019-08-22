Local authors celebrated

Authors Gwen Wendy Hammarstrom, left, and L.A. Nicholson will participate in the third annual San Diego Festival of Books, Aug. 24.

SAN DIEGO – Local authors Gwen Wendy Hammarstrom of Fallbrook and L.A. Nicholson of Escondido announced that they will participate in the third annual San Diego Festival of Books Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 2850 Dewey Road in San Diego.

Hammarstrom will sign copies of her book, "Circles of Healing, a guide to healing ourselves and each other," a compendium of her 40-plus years in the holistic health field working with the full spectrum of students and clients.

L.A. Nicholson will sign copies of her adventure trilogy, "Magick The Awakening."

The free event is open to the public and will celebrate San Diego's vibrant reading community while joining thousands of local readers, writers and word lovers.

For more information about the San Diego Festival of Books, contact Gwen Wendy Hammarstrom at Innerworks1@aol.com or Laurel Nicholson at AuthorLANicholson@gmail.com.

