Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local authors celebrated

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2019 at 10:28am

Authors Gwen Wendy Hammarstrom, left, and L.A. Nicholson will participate in the third annual San Diego Festival of Books, Aug. 24.

SAN DIEGO – Local authors Gwen Wendy Hammarstrom of Fallbrook and L.A. Nicholson of Escondido announced that they will participate in the third annual San Diego Festival of Books Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 2850 Dewey Road in San Diego.

Hammarstrom will sign copies of her book, "Circles of Healing, a guide to healing ourselves and each other," a compendium of her 40-plus years in the holistic health field working with the full spectrum of students and clients.

L.A. Nicholson will sign copies of her adventure trilogy, "Magick The Awakening."

The free event is open to the public and will celebrate San Diego's vibrant reading community while joining thousands of local readers, writers and word lovers.

For more information about the San Diego Festival of Books, contact Gwen Wendy Hammarstrom at Innerworks1@aol.com or Laurel Nicholson at AuthorLANicholson@gmail.com.

Submitted by Gwen Wendy Hammarstrom.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/24/2019 16:20