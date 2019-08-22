Lockers make a 'comeback' at Fallbrook High

Students at Fallbrook High School must fill out a locker request online if they want to receive a locker for school this year.

When Fallbrook High School opened for its 126th school year Aug. 12, there was one thing missing that students noticed almost immediately.

Nobody had issued them a locker.

For the 2019-2020 school year, for the first time anyone could remember, students wouldn't be receiving a place to put their personal and school items.

However, by Aug. 15, it was announced that students could receive a locker if they requested one.

"If you would like a locker, please fill out the following request by next Wednesday, Aug. 21," according to a post on the school's Facebook page. "Students must be logged in to their school account for the form to work."

The Village News reached out to new principal Narciso Iglesias, Ph.D., to find out what happened after he announced in an email that the lockers were "making a comeback."

He said a decision was made to eliminate locker usage before he accepted the position at Fallbrook High.

"The thought evolved from taking into consideration the following: We have a 1:1 computing initiative districtwide, all students are provided a school-issued Chromebook for schoolwork," Iglesias said in an email response. "Most teachers have created Google Classrooms, where they have embedded assignments and subject matter content. We provide students access to textbooks that address State Standards via classroom sets. Also, many of our newly adopted textbooks and materials have digital components and/or online access."

According to Iglesias' email to parents, ASB President Andrew Jara collaborated with the principal to come up with the optional locker signup Wednesday before 3 p.m.

He said in the email that there will be "tentative availability of lockers by Monday, Aug. 26."

