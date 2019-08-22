Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunken driver on I-15

A motorcyclist was struck from behind and killed by a suspected drunken driver on the Interstate 15 freeway in Fallbrook, authorities said.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on northbound I-15, south of Mission Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound when a 24-year-old man driving a Hyundai Sonata approached him from behind at a faster speed, Smale said.

The Hyundai driver struck the motorcyclist from behind, knocking the rider to the ground, where the person was run over by the Hyundai, the officer said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Officers evaluated the Hyundai driver at the scene and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence, Smale said, adding that the man, whose name was not immediately available, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

All northbound lanes were closed, with traffic diverted onto state Route 76, until 7:40 a.m., at which time the No. 4 lane was opened. All lanes were opened at 9:55 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.