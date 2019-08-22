Senior center selected as honoring mayor partner

Lido Favela, center, poses with Fallbrook Senior Center Board members, from left, Jack Schirner, president; Irma Ciotti, Favela, Phyllis Sweeney, Special Projects Mgr.; and Nickie William, secretary, at a fundraiser held at the Grand Tradition Orchid Bar. Favela's race for Honorary Mayor benefits the Chamber of Commerce and Fallbrook Senior Center Meals Program for local seniors.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center has announced that Lido Favela has again selected the center as her partner in running for Honorary Mayor.

Favela, owner of ACE Party Rental, is a very active Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce member as well as an active community member. The chamber benefits from the proceeds of the race, as does the nonprofit organization the candidate selects.

The senior center has a meals program which benefits many Fallbrook seniors. It serves an average of 90 meals per day, Monday through Friday, 34 are congregate meals and 56 are home-delivered.

FSC Congregate Meals are served at the Fallbrook Community Center each day, Monday through Friday at 11:15 a.m. All meals are prepared fresh daily by FSC executive chef.

The program provides seniors with a nutritious meal, as well as an opportunity for social connection with others each day. The Fallbrook Senior Center is a great place for seniors to connect and socialize.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Center.