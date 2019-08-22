State of the Chamber Dinner to celebrate success

FALLBROOK – Reservations are being taken for the annual State of the Chamber Dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Pala Mesa Resort at the beautiful Cliff Terrace.

“Celebrating Success in Fallbrook,” the event will feature many of our nonprofit Chamber members with networking booths filled with displays and valuable information.

Participating organizations are Angel Society of Fallbrook, Christ the King Lutheran Church, D’Vine Path, Deeper Still, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, Fallbrook Family Health Center, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society, Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook Scarecrow Committee, Fallbrook Skatepark, Inc., Fallbrook VFW Post 1924, Foundation for Senior Care, Hope Clinic for Women, Hospice of the Valleys, Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center, Neighborhood Healthcare, Rally for Children, REINS, Temecula Valley Symphony and The Gallery/Fallbrook Art Association.

Enjoy a delicious Hawaiian-style meal, listen to presentations by Chamber leadership and witness a very special presentation for this year’s Community Builder Award.

To top the night off, learn who will be our new Fallbrook Honorary Mayor! An opportunity drawing will conclude the evening and tickets will be sold by the Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook courts.

To attend, register online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or contact the Chamber at (760) 728-5845. Dinner is $35 per person.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.