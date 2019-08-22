Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Veterans honored on 74th anniversary of the end of WWII

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2019 at 8:09am



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook’s Foundation for Senior Care joined with other nonprofits to host and honor local veterans whose service spanned the most recent five wars on the 74th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Dr. Robert Pace, president of the Foundation for Senior Care and a Navy officer during the Viet Nam-era, welcomed veterans representing the five branches...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/26/2019 09:36