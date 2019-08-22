More parks are coming to District 5

Parks play an important role in our community. The San Diego County park system is one of the best in the country and part of what makes San Diego County such a magnificent place to live. It’s my goal as a county supervisor to provide as many parks and recreation centers to District 5.

Below is an updated list of upcoming parks in District 5. The list includes parks that are either funded or partially funded, in design or going through environmental review.

In Bonsall, San Luis Rey Rio Prado Park will be a 45-acre community park with recreational amenities that support all park users; San Luis Rey Bonsall Community Park will be a 55-acre community park with recreational amenities that supports all park users and San Luis Rey Middle Row Trail will have 1.5 mile trail from the Bonsall bridge along state Route 76.

In Borrego Springs, Borrego Springs Shadeway will have intermittent shade from Christmas Circle to Borrego Springs Park.

In Fallbrook, Clemmens Lane Park will include design and construction of a new restroom, turf soccer field, ball stop netting and safety padding for existing soccer field; Don Dussault Park is in Phase 2 with plans for design and construction of exercise equipment, picnic area and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant pathways; Fallbrook Local Park and Skate Park will be a four-acre park with sports fields, sports courts, playground and skatepark.

In North County, Felicita Trail, Sports Courts and Shade will have a new trail, two new bridges, two pickleball courts and new shade sails over the playground.

In San Dieguito, Four Gee Park will be a new park consisting of dog park, children’s play area, open turf area and restroom; Sage Hill will have new trails and staging area at Sage Hill Preserve and San Dieguito Park will include development of four-acre park with sports fields, sports courts and playground.

In Twin Oaks, Twin Oaks Park will develop a four-acre park with sports fields, sports courts and playground.