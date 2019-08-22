Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Re: 'Hello fellow residents of Fallbrook' [Village News, letter, 8/15/2019]

 
Mrs. Wilson feels comfortable enough as a “local” now to dictate how often a “local” can address “resistors” in her local paper.

With all this excess time on your hands, maybe you could count how many people were murdered by “your” candidate and her husband, with complete impunity.

You could start with Arkansas, then Waco and D.C., then Benghazi, and end up with the kid face down in D. C. at 3 a.m. with two bullets in the back of his head.

And who knows, maybe even Epstein who knew too much about a certain male nymphomaniac.

I wouldn't publish that number though, because it may grow by one, comrade.

J. Schembri


 
