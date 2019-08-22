Thank you to a good Samaritan

As I was driving toward town on Reche Road, the tire on my car had a major blow out. It was entirely shredded. I managed to pull over to the side of the road across from Potter Jr. High school.

When attempting to call AAA, my cellphone created problems for me. As I was getting ready to take a long hike to the nearest phone, a man and his daughter stopped to offer help.

I used his phone to call AAA and he insisted on staying with me until help arrived. I really didn’t take enough time to thank him properly for his good Samaritan deed. His name was Bill.

Please accept my sincere belated thank you. God Bless.

Pat Hensley