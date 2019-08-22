Thank you to a good Samaritan
Last updated 8/24/2019 at 9:21am
As I was driving toward town on Reche Road, the tire on my car had a major blow out. It was entirely shredded. I managed to pull over to the side of the road across from Potter Jr. High school.
When attempting to call AAA, my cellphone created problems for me. As I was getting ready to take a long hike to the nearest phone, a man and his daughter stopped to offer help.
I used his phone to call AAA and he insisted on staying with me until help arrived. I really didn’t take enough time to thank him properly for his good Samaritan deed. His name was Bill.
Please accept my sincere belated thank you. God Bless.
Pat Hensley
Reader Comments
(0)