Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Thank you to a good Samaritan

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2019 at 9:21am



As I was driving toward town on Reche Road, the tire on my car had a major blow out. It was entirely shredded. I managed to pull over to the side of the road across from Potter Jr. High school.

When attempting to call AAA, my cellphone created problems for me. As I was getting ready to take a long hike to the nearest phone, a man and his daughter stopped to offer help.

I used his phone to call AAA and he insisted on staying with me until help arrived. I really didn’t take enough time to thank him properly for his good Samaritan deed. His name was Bill.

Please accept my sincere belated thank you. God Bless.

Pat Hensley


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/24/2019 14:16