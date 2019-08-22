Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Body found in riverbed near Oceanside park

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2019 at 5:13pm



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A badly decomposed body was found in a riverbed near Capistrano Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, police said.

A pedestrian in the park saw the body of a man and reported it to police at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Tom Bussey, public information officer for the Oceanside Police Department.

Police, fire department personnel and lifeguards converged on the scene and the body was pulled from the riverbed. A homicide investigator arrived later. The San Diego County coroner's office will attempt to identify the body, Bussey said.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/25/2019 08:55