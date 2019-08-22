Chamber golf tournament opens for registration

FALLBROOK – All golfers can register now for the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce’s annual Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort Friday, Sept. 27.

All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tournament play is followed by an awards dinner, silent auction and an opportunity drawing.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit D’Vine Path, a local nonprofit and comprehensive program for adults with autism, developmental delays and learning disabilities providing vocational and life skills in agriculture, hospitality and arts.

Additionally, the putting contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to benefit Fallbrook Special Olympics.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a Wounded Warrior to play.

Guests are welcome to attend the dinner and awards banquet for $40 per person. For more information regarding the tournament, to make a donation or sign up to play, contact the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office at (760) 728-5845 or online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.