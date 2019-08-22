Young Warriors water polo team to aim higher this season

Two seasons removed from a league championship campaign, Fallbrook High School Warriors boys' water polo head coach Bill Richardson might have good reason to believe the Warriors are headed back in the right direction.

A fourth-place finish in the Valley League in 2018 and a first-round exit from the from CIF playoffs was an unusually low year for the Warriors. But while the varsity team was struggling to a 7-22 record, the junior varsity Warriors went undefeated in league play and finished 11-12 overall on the season.

That young talent is moving up to varsity this season, and their abilities are already starting to make noise.

"The summer club season went well," Richardson said. "Our 16 and under team placed 19th at Junior Olympics, and coaches Austin Farcus and Doug Pearce did an outstanding job getting the boys ready for the season."

In 2019, a lot of responsibility will be on the shoulders of senior driver Jackson Richards, the only returning all-league performer from last year's squad. Richards was an honorable mention selection.

"Jackson is our most experienced returning player," Richardson said. "He will be a player opposing teams will have to account for and a vocal leader for the team."

Sophomore 2-meter man Doug Pearce returns to the varsity team this season looking to build on a strong freshman year in 2018.

"Doug started on the varsity as a freshman last season," Richardson said. "He was one of the team leaders in steals, assists and goals."

Another senior that will be counted on in the upcoming season is driver Chase Glick.

The Warriors will participate in the Rancho Bernardo Invitational this weekend.

"Chase is a smart player who will help lead a young team," Richardson said.

Richardson said sophomores Matthew Herbert as goalie, Kai Maestas as driver, Kayden Trafford as 2-meter defender and Roman Hanovar as driver will be a strong team for the Warriors' success.

Seniors Joe Moran and Owen Hearn are both senior utility players expected to contribute.

The Warriors participated in a scrimmage with San Marcos and Rancho Bernardo high schools last week and will play in the Rancho Bernardo Invitational starting Thursday, Aug. 22, against Patrick Henry High School and Helix Charter School at a varsity tournament next weekend before kicking off the league season Sept. 10, at home against Mission Hills High School.

