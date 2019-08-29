Betty Jean Hansen, 88, formerly of Fallbrook, passed away August 4, 2019, in Lake Forest, California.

She was born to Guy Spalding and Martha Marvin, June 6, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. In 1944 Betty was adopted by Martha’s husband, Arnold Marvin. Betty graduated from Stockbridge High School in Michigan in1949.

Betty married Lester Hansen on June 11, 1949, and resided in Michigan until relocating to Inglewood, California in 1955. They later resided in Torrance for over 35 years and retired to Fallbrook in 1991. After the death of her husband, Les, in 2017, Betty moved closer to family in Lake Forest.

Betty is survived by two children, Lynn Lavezzari (Rick) of Torrance and Mike Hansen (Dawn) of Lake Forest; five grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, Brad, Kevin, and Abby; and three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Leila and Eli. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Les, in February 2017, and her son Greg in January 2004.

After moving to California, Betty worked for Kelly Girls and then The Daily Breeze for over 25 years. Betty and Les enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, square dancing and being involved with Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook.

Betty loved the Lord. She loved to read, sew, knit and spend time with family and friends. Up until her death, Betty was busy sewing baby blankets for families of the Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton. Betty always told us her unfiltered opinion. She taught us how to live a purposeful life with her wisdom and honesty.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook. The family requests any donations be made to the Hansen Family Foundation, 1731 Schilling Ct, Torrance, CA 90501, in lieu of sending flowers.