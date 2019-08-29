Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Burke – Bonomi to wed

 
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 4:36pm

Steven Burke and Lindsy Bonomi will marry Saturday, Aug. 31, at Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens.

FALLBROOK – Steven Jerry Burke from Point Loma, son of Jerry Burke Jr. and Carol Johnson, will marry Lindsy Bonomi from Paso Robles, daughter of Jim and Maribeth Bonomi, at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, Saturday, Aug. 31.

The two met in 2010 during college at San Jose State University and got engaged in Napa Valley. They are planning on touring Europe over the summer for their honeymoon.

Submitted by Carol Johnson.





 
