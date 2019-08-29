Classrooms come roaring to life in new school year

FALLBROOK – With the first week of school finally upon Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, what were once silent classrooms and playgrounds across Fallbrook and U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton are now roaring to life with the arrival of new students for the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

The official start of the new school year may have come, but teachers, staff and administrators were busy all summer, training and preparing for the students that would be coming to each classroom.

In the weeks before Aug. 12, teachers were trained on the latest concepts in education a...