Democratic club to hear about Fallbrook Food Pantry

 
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 4:39pm

Dale Mitchell will speak at the Sept. 5 Democratic Club meeting.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will host its monthly meeting Sept. 5, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The speaker will be Fallbrook Food Pantry Board President Dale Mitchell.

Mitchell retired five years ago after 36 years in public education, including six years as superintendent of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Mitchell has lived in Fallbrook with his wife since 2008 and is also involved with the Rotary Club and the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. In 2017, Mitchell was named Citizen of the Year by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

During its annual food drive, the club collects donations from club members and the community to give to the food pantry. Donors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the meeting.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club serves the local Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and surrounding areas and meets on the first Thursday of the month at in Fallbrook. Light refreshments are offered at 6:30 p.m. with meetings starting at 7 p.m.

Submitted by Fallbrook Democratic Club.

 
