Fallbrook Republican women to hear from Epoch Times writer

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California of Fallbrook will hold their Sept. 13 meeting at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Siyamak Khorrami, a writer for the weekly publication Epoch Times. Tickets cost $25 and include venue, speaker and brunch. RSVP no later than Sept. 9, at republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or contact Sue Jones at (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by Fallbrook Republican Women of California.