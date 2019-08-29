Mapping the most remote areas and out-of-the-way homes

America Counts

Think you live in a town so small it’s not even on the map?

Think again.

Thanks to a combination of advanced satellite technology, geospatial mapping tools and real people pounding the pavement, even the most remote hamlets and hidden homes in the United States have been put on a map by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Since the first census in 1790, the Census Bureau has completed a count of every person living in the United States and its territories every 10 years by walking or riding on horseback on every single road and every single block in the country. In 2010 that was 1...